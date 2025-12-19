Dexter: Resurrection season 2: EP on Astor, Cody possibility

We have said this for a long time now, but Astor and Cody remain two of the biggest loose ends in the Dexter: Resurrection world. Dexter was a father figure for a rather long time, and it really remains unclear how much they were told about him in the years that followed their last appearance.

Is there a faint chance that one of them could try to look Dexter up and pay him a visit? This is not an Iron Lake situation anymore; he is no longer going by a fake name. By virtue of that, you can argue that there is something more to be told here story-wise. That’s without all of the theories out there that one of them could now be doing something dark and terrible.

So how much are Astor and Cody a topic of conversation behind the scenes here? In the end, not all that much it seems. Speaking to Love It Film recently, showrunner Clyde Phillips indicated that they have not spent much time at all thinking about Dexter’s former stepchildren, which feels like a sign that they won’t be a major part of the story moving forward.

In the end, what Phillips may be thinking here is quite simple: There is no real reason to throw these two back into some terrible, traumatic situation. They already lost their mother and presumably, you can argue that they are now off enjoying their lives as adults in some sort of healthy fashion. We imagine that if this show goes on long enough, there is always a chance here that something is changed. It just feels like at present, Dexter Morgan is getting enough stories as a parent thanks to the relationship he has with Harrison.

