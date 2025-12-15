Dexter: Resurrection season 2 premiere date: An early plan?

It has been clear (unfortunately) for a while that Dexter: Resurrection season 2 will not be premiering on Showtime next summer. Michael C. Hall has another project lined up for the winter, so production will be kicking off a little later in the year than it did for season 1.

However, at the same time we do come bearing some good news regarding a 2026 release — so many of us have felt that fall was still possible, and it does appear that this is what showrunner Clyde Phillips is thinking at the same time.

In a recent interview with Love It Film (per Dexter Daily), Phillips did lay out the plan for production to start in April leading to an October premiere. Of course, Paramount does have the final say on the schedule and that is subject to change; nonetheless, it is exciting to know what the plans are at present. Dexter is able to turn episodes around faster than a lot of other premium-cable / streaming shows because it relies more on performances than it does special effects or elaborate action sequences. Compare this to a Wednesday or a House of the Dragon, which easily would not be able to premiere in 2026 were they to follow a similar filming schedule.

While there may not be many specifics out there as of yet regarding second season, there are still several open questions worth considering. Are we going to see Eric Stonestreet back as Rapunzel? What is going on with Lady Vengeance? Are any more big names going to be cast? It does feel like the answer to the latter is yes, mostly because Phillips and Showtime had so much success with Peter Dinklage and Uma Thurman. Not only are you able to appeal to longtime fans of the franchise, but you bring in first-time viewers, as well.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

