Is Harrison Ford leaving Shrinking, and is Paul retiring?

Is Harrison Ford leaving Shrinking at some point before season 3, or is that really something to worry about at all? If you watched season 3 episode 4 this week, we would at least understand if you had some measure of concern.

After all, in the closing minutes of this episode Paul made a decision after briefly returning to his practice: He is going to retire. He simply realized that it was time, but that also does not mean he is doing so immediately. He noted to Jimmy that there are people to notify and referrals to make, and that this would be a process that would take months to fully unwind. Our feeling about that is simple: It will take him through a good percentage of this season.

As for beyond that, we do know that Shrinking will be coming back for a season 4. Will Ford? Until we hear otherwise, we do tend to believe that this will be the case. It is important to note here that there are still plenty of ways to include Paul even if he is not at the workplace anymore. He could be bored in retirement and spending more time with some of the other characters. He also is certainly still full of sage wisdom that he could pass on at any given moment.

From where we sit, we honestly think that Paul without his work is more interesting than he’s ever been, especially since he’s done almost everything that a therapist can do to help his patients. Personally, we do not tend to think we will ever see this character leave the show unless Harrison himself decides to say goodbye. He has spoken about how validating he finds the work as this character, so hopefully that does not happen anytime soon.

What did you think about Shrinking season 3 episode 4?

Are you hoping that Paul will be around here for the show’s long-term future? Be sure to share below! Once you do just that, come back — there are so many other updates coming soon.

