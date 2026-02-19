Is Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage new tonight on CBS, February 19?

Is Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage new tonight on CBS? We do recognize that the midseason hiatus has been long and rather brutal. By virtue of that, we would love nothing more than to see the show back and soon.

As for whether or not that is going to happen tonight, let’s just go ahead and state the bad news: It’s not. However, there is still a silver lining here that is worth rejoicing. We are almost at the end! The plan is for the sitcom to return on February 26, and we know that there are a lot of fun stories to be excited about! Jim is going to find a new path for his future, Mandy will get herself in some trouble, and there will also be a number of Young Sheldon stars stopping by in some form.

Now, is there a way to better set the stage for what is to come? Well, be sure to check out the synopsis for not just next week’s episode, but the one that follows, as well — consider that a great way to set the table:

Season 2 episode 11, “A New Hobby, a Pervert and a Part-Time Job” – Audrey and Mandy urge Jim to find a new hobby now that he’s retired and driving them crazy, on GEORGIE & MANDY’S FIRST MARRIAGE, Thursday, Feb. 26 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Season 2 episode 12, “The G Word and a Blaspheming Bimbo” – Mandy makes a controversial remark on live TV that puts her job, Georgie’s business and the family’s reputation at risk, on GEORGIE & MANDY’S FIRST MARRIAGE, Thursday, March 5 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Zoe Perry guest stars as Mary, Matt Hobby guest stars as Pastor Jeff and Christopher Gorham guest stars as Scott.

Related – You will see Lance Barber on Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage this season as George Sr.

