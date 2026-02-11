Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage season 2: Lance Barber returning

Just in case you needed another reason to get emotional heading into Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage season 2, know that there is more of Lance Barber coming your way.

According to a report from Entertainment Weekly, the Young Sheldon alum will be appearing as George Sr. in episode 18 of the CBS sitcom alongside many other alumni, including Raegan Revord (Missy) and Zoe Perry (Mary). Given that they have all appeared in the past on the spin-off, it may not be that big of a jaw-dropper. Yet, at the same time we do think that there are some suitable questions here about what the story could be. How can there not, given that George is no longer with us?

One easy prediction is that with a lot of the Cooper family back, this could be a flashback to something that happened … but then, where is Iain Armitage as Sheldon? It could also be a dream sequence, but that raises the question again. The whole Sheldon factor makes all of this curious, given that Georgie & Mandy are trying to hold on to that appearance for something special. Meanwhile, they are trying to stay true to the original Big Bang Theory lore, which suggested that Sheldon did not spend that much time with his family after moving to California.

No matter what the future holds at this point, the one thing that we’re sure of is that we’re going to be dealing with some pretty heartfelt stuff. George was not a perfect parent by any means, but the time we spent with that character showed he was a lot more nuanced and complicated than we ever thought he was going to be in advance.

