Is Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage new tonight on CBS, 2/5?

Is Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage new tonight on CBS? We recognize that the series has been off the air since Christmas, but is everything about to change?

Well, in a word here the answer is “no.” The sitcom is continuing to be in the midst of its midseason hiatus, with the Olympics playing a big factor now in it remaining off the air. However, we can at least note that we can see now the light at the end of the tunnel, and that the plan is for it to return coming into Thursday, February 26. Our hope is that at that point, we are going to see limited interruptions the rest of the way (save for maybe college basketball).

Now, why not share a little bit more about what is ahead story-wise? If you have not seen the full Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage season 2 episode 11 synopsis, take a look below:

“A New Hobby, a Pervert and a Part-Time Job” – Audrey and Mandy urge Jim to find a new hobby now that he’s retired and driving them crazy, on GEORGIE & MANDY’S FIRST MARRIAGE, Thursday, Feb. 26 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

For Jim moving forward, the big question is going to be how to occupy his time. For the title couple, however, the narrative will likely continue to be all about how they can find a way to keep their marriage solid … if they even can. Everyone knows from the title alone how things end … or, at least how they end for the time being. There is still no guarantee that their endgame will be apart down the road.

What do you most want to see moving into Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage season 2 when it arrives?

