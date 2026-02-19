Is Matlock new tonight on CBS, February 19, 2026?

Is Matlock new tonight on CBS? We more than recognize at this point that there is a desire to get Kathy Bates and the cast back. It has been, after all, a really long break!

Well, for now, here is where we will go ahead and share the good and bad news. The good news is that new episodes are coming back very soon — unfortunately, the bad news is that it is not tonight. The return of Matlock is on February 26, and hopefully we’ll get a nice run of episodes then before we have (potentially) another break due in part to the NCAA Tournament.

Want to get a few more details on what’s ahead to better tide you over? Well, you can see below not only some insight about season 2 episode 9, but also the one coming after the fact.

Season 2 episode 9, “Collateral” – Olympia and Matty each put together their own collateral for Julian, hoping to regain his trust after he makes a shocking discovery. Meanwhile, an injunction case takes a turn when their client is detained by ICE agents, forcing the team to shift gears to keep him with his family and prevent deportation, on MATLOCK, Thursday, Feb. 26 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Season 2 episode 10, “The Greater Good” – Matty and Olympia navigate a new trust dynamic with Julian as he accompanies Matty to surveil the ex-wife of a Wellbrexa exec. Meanwhile, Hunter, a member of the firm’s floater pool, assists Olympia, Matty and Sarah on a manslaughter case involving a health care worker, on MATLOCK, Thursday, March 5 (9:01-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

