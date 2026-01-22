Matlock season 3 renewal official over at CBS!

While you wait to see a whole lot more of Matlock over at CBS, we are very-much hyped to share something exciting when it comes to the future!

Today, the folks at the network officially confirmed that you are going to be seeing the Kathy Bates legal drama back for a third season. While we hardly consider this to be that much of a surprise, it does still feel like news that we are very-much grateful to have. This show has become a valuable ratings performer over the past year and a half and beyond just that, it has also given the network something super-valuable that they do not have in a lot of other places: A valuable awards-season contender. There are so few broadcast shows that get the sort of acclaim that Bates has for playing Matty, even if we’re aware that it becomes harder following the first season for actors to get their due.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to secure some more TV reactions and reviews!

If you are wondering when Matlock season 3 will premiere, we will certainly have a lot more time to discuss that as we get closer to the end of the season. Based on where things stand for now, though, our sentiment is that it is going to happen either in late September or early October. There is not currently a reason to suspect that CBS is going to do something different from what has already been established to work for them.

Now that we have the great news, the last thing that we really can do here is sit back, relax, and think a little bit more all about what some of the larger plans here are for the future. We should at least get a synopsis for the next new episode (airing in February) over the next couple of weeks.

What do you think about Matlock being renewed for a season 3 over at CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to come back — there are some more updates ahead that you do not want to miss.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







