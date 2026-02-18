The Last of Us season 3 premiere date: The best-case scenario

As many of you may have heard at this point, filming for The Last of Us season 3 is going to be happening sooner rather than later. That is of course exciting, but what more can we say about the show long-term?

Well first and foremost, the start of filming hardly means that the series is coming back anytime soon … at all. This is a show that has a huge budget and even if the total number of stories per season are small, they still take a rather long time to film. That is without even mentioning the time needed for special effects or anything else to get the series close to air.

So what is the actual best-case scenario for this show coming back on the air? We know already that it is not going to happen this year — and also early next year feels unlikely! We would look more towards the spring or summer of 2027, but there are some mitigating factors to include in here, as well. Take, for starters, the fact that there are some other HBO shows about to start filming, as well, in between The Gilded Age and The White Lotus. We are even preparing to get more True Detective, as well! We are certainly curious as to the order in which these shows are going to come on.

As for the story of season 3…

Let’s just say that a lot of it is going to hinge on the story of Abby — what she’s gone through, what still drives her, and if there is anything left for her after the death of Joel. Let’s just hope that there is a chance for Kaitlyn Dever to shine here.

What are you the most eager to see at this point heading into The Last of Us season 3 when it airs?

