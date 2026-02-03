The Last of Us season 3: Jorge Lendeborg Jr. now set to play Manny

As some of you out there may be aware, there is one notable change coming within the world of HBO’s The Last of Us. After playing the part of Manny for season 2, Danny Ramirez is unable to continue for scheduling reasons. Due to the character’s importance in the overall story, this led the producers to recast the role.

So what can we say now? According to a new report from Deadline, Jorge Lendeborg Jr. of Spider-Man: No Way Home is slated to play Manny moving into the new season. We imagine that we’re going to see him sprinkled throughout as we understand more of Abby’s backstory. We’re certainly hoping for some great material here, especially when you consider the challenge of trying to make Kaitlyn Dever’s character sympathetic given what she did to Joel. (For us personally, it feels like an almost-impossible thing to pull off.)

To go along with the aforementioned news, Clea DuVall is also going to be appearing on the upcoming season, where she will be taking on the role of a seraphite. There are not many other details out there at present, but we recognize fully that this is one of those shows that constantly twists around with your expectations. After all, there were really notable people within the first couple of seasons (think Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett) who only ended up appearing in a single episode! We think it is almost reckless to come into this assuming that DuVall will be in a significant chunk of the season.

Production on season 3 is slated to kick off later this year; for now, it is our hope that it will surface on HBO at some point moving into 2027.

