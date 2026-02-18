Is Abbott Elementary new tonight on ABC, February 18, 2026?

Is Abbott Elementary new tonight on ABC? We know that the Winter Olympics are on and in a slot of ways, this is always a cause for concern when it comes to losing other shows for a while.

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to come in here and way that the wait is going to be ongoing for a little while longer. The Quinta Brunson series is not going to be on the air tonight and beyond just that, we’ll be waiting for a little while still. After all, February 25 is going to mark the one-hour return of Scrubs to the network, meaning that the comedy is going to be back on March 4.

So what sort of stories can you expect to see moving forward? Given that the series has already given us the arc around the mall, we do tend to think that we are going to see things centered back in school the rest of the way. Janine and the other characters will do with crises big and small, while also continuing to manage their own relationships.

Above all else, we really just want Abbott Elementary to continue to give us the comedy. After all, we know that there are a lot of (wrong) instances where shows like this are labeled as “not being funny anymore” after a few seasons — and we think this one very much is. A lot of what happens is that a lot of us as TV viewers have selective memory and just tend to jump over from one show to the next, especially when there is something else out there that is suddenly accumulating a lot of buzz.

