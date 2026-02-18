Abbott Elementary season 6 renewal likely at ABC; where is it?

Is an Abbott Elementary season 6 renewal coming to ABC? We do recognize and understand why there may be a lot of questions on this. After all, the Quinta Brunson series gets early renewals more often than not — so is everything on track to still happen here?

Well, let’s just say that we do still have reasons for hope. According to Deadline, there is almost certainly going to be another season and there is no cause for concern with that. This show not only generates good numbers, but is one of the few perennial awards contenders that the network has. There is no real reason for them to ever end it unless 1) the ratings shockingly fall off a cliff or 2) the cast is ready to move on. Neither of those things have happened as of yet.

With all this information in mind, our general feeling is that you are going to be getting some more news regarding more Abbott Elementary over the next several weeks, likely far before the show’s season 5 finale airs in the spring.

As for some of its timeslot companions…

For now, it feels pretty clear that Shifting Gears will probably return for another chapter. The Tim Allen – Kat Dennings comedy has been a consistent player, and we do think there is still an audience for some shows in its tried-and-true style. Meanwhile, the jury is still out on the Scrubs revival, given that it has yet to actually premiere. We tend to think there’s a good chance for it to return, but that is depending on the numbers being as solid as we expect. That series is poised to come back in a little over a week after many years off the air.

