IT: Welcome to Derry season 2 premiere date: Best-case scenario

We have now made it past the halfway point of February and yet, here we are waiting still to get some IT: Welcome to Derry season 2 renewal news. What gives? Well, the only thing that we can go back to at this point is the stuff we’ve heard from HBO already — namely, that they are waiting to get the story perfected before they issue any more news about the future. It is going to happen, so there is no real reason to worry about that.

Instead, the question that we really want to focus on here is something a little bit different: When is the earliest we could actually see the IT prequel-of-sorts back? It is already clear that we are going to be waiting for a good while, but how long?

Well, based on where things currently stand behind the scenes here, our feeling is that we would be very-much lucky to get more of the show at all before the end of 2027. Not only is there a renewal that needs to be announced here, but there are a few other metaphorical boxes that also need to be checked off. Season 2 is set in an earlier time period, so there is also casting that would need to be done. From there, you then have filming and then after the fact, a good bit of post-production. This is not one of those shows that you can really turn around in a quick amount of time due to the special effects.

At this point, we’re really just hoping that Welcome to Derry does not take longer than this — anything is possible in this current TV climate.

