A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 2: Do not expect Henry Cavill

If you were hoping for whatever reason to see Henry Cavill turn up over the course of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, prepare to be disappointed. We know that this is a rumor that has been out there for some time, but it does not appear to have much basis in fact.

So where did all of this begin? Ironically, all the way back at New York Comic-Con when a newly-resurfaced clip shows Dexter Sol Ansell (who plays Egg) seemingly suggesting that the former Superman would be a part of next season. For us, this was always a little hard to buy, mostly because this show famously does not have a huge budget and with that, it is hard to really buy into them getting a ton of big-name stars.

Now, we do have a little bit more clarity on this subject from someone who clearly knows better than most the situation with the show: Star Peter Claffey. In a now-expired post on his Instagram Stories, the actor indicated that Cavill coming on board is a pipe dream:

“Just to clarify, the thing Dex was referring to in the interview had nothing to do with Henry Cavill coming into the show or the GOT universe (I wish!) … Complete misunderstanding.”

Of course, we can easily imagine a number of roles in this world that could suit Cavill — but if he were to ever join, our feeling is that it would be mostly because it is something that he really wanted to do. Otherwise, how in the world could the stars align? It’d feel like one of those situations where everyone would just count their stars and be grateful that it worked out.

What are you hoping to see across A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 2?

Do you think this show really needs any big names at all? Share right now in the comments! Once you do, come back — there are more details ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

