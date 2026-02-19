The Rookie season 9: Where things stand on renewal

Is there a good chance that The Rookie season 9 is going to happen at ABC? We recognize that some may think such discussions are a bit premature, given that we are just a small chunk of the way through season 8.

However, at the same time many networks do have a tendency to think far ahead, and it especially matters when you need to have discussions with an outside studio. When it comes to the Nathan Fillion police drama, that is exactly what is taking place right now.

According to a new report from Deadline, ABC is already in talks with Lionsgate TV about another season of The Rookie, and there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic about the future. Given that the network is considering a spin-off in The Rookie: North, that should tell you that they still see value in the franchise (even if Feds failed to take off).

Like a lot of other series out there, a season 9 may eventually come with some sort of budget cut, whether that means fewer episodes in general or series regulars not appearing in every installment. Many other shows, whether it be Grey’s Anatomy or One Chicago, are already in a position where some of these things are happening. We can’t be too altogether shocked that we are seeing it here with that in mind, even with this being a successful show.

When will official news be revealed?

Odds are, you will find out one way or another by early May — or before this season comes to a close. We just have a hard time imagining that The Rookie will air a season finale where we are all wondering what is going to happen next — and that would be even more brutal in the event of a cliffhanger.

Are you hopeful that The Rookie season 9 is going to happen at ABC?

