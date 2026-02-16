The Rookie season 8 episode 8 spoilers: ‘Grand Theft Aircraft’

Next week on ABC, you are going to have a chance to see The Rookie season 8 episode 8 — so what sort of chaos is coming?

Well, for most of episode 7, we know that Lucy’s story was separate from Tim thanks to an undercover mission. Moving forward, though, everything could be changing when a surprise arrives for the two of them. This could prove to be one of the more personal stories present throughout “Grand Theft Aircraft,” as a good chunk of the rest of it will be about some issues that Nolan and the other members of the LAPD are forced to take on.

If you do want to get a few more details now for what is ahead, be sure to check out the full The Rookie season 8 episode 8 synopsis below:

Nolan and Garza lead a high-stakes operation that quickly goes south. Lucy and Tim navigate their relationship when an unexpected visitor shows up. Meanwhile, the team conducts a citywide search for a suspect.

Beyond just the story of the show at the moment…

What does the long-term future hold for the series? Well, at present there is no season 9 and while we are hopeful (especially with another spin-off in the works), the live + same-day numbers are down after the series was moved to its new timeslot on Monday nights after American Idol. You could argue, of course, that this was expected, especially since there are fewer eyeballs that are naturally going to be around at that point. We wish that we had access to the full scope of DVR ratings for the series but for the time being, we do remain very-much optimistic for whatever the future here may hold.

In the meantime, just be prepared for more of what you love for Nathan Fillion and the rest of the cast.

