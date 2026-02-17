Marshals spoilers: Another hint at Monica Dutton’s fate?

The premiere of Marshals season 1 is coming to CBS early next month, and it definitely feels fair that we have high hopes for what it could bring to the table. At the same time, though, we are also pretty darn nervous about what the premiere in particular could bring to us.

For the past few months, there has been rampant concern that Kayce Dutton’s wife Monica (Kelsey Asbille) is killed off prior to the events of the show. Whatever concerns we had were made even worse by the trailer that we saw weeks ago. The producers here clearly have to do something to bridge the gap between who Kayce was at the end of Yellowstone and who he is here — but that could be it.

Speaking to TV Insider about the show, Luke Grimes does not give anything 100% away regarding Monica’s fate — but you can also read between the lines on some things::

“Being a cowboy was at the heart of his character. He wanted his little slice of heaven and some cattle. Every other Dutton wanted the world … [But] before Marshals starts, the worst thing that could possibly happen to him happens. [It leads him to] take this job [and] become a useful member of his community again. It feels good to be good at something and use it to help people.”

We do think that Marshals could be incredibly successful, but also faces more challenges than other shows in this universe, including the upcoming The Dutton Ranch featuring Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly. Because Grimes’ show is on CBS, it has more limitations when it comes to the language and content it can present. Meanwhile, just how serialized is it going to be? We’re going to have to wait a few weeks before we can better understand the format.

