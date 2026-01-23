Yellowstone spin-off Marshals trailer: Is Monica Dutton dead?

On Sunday, March 1 the Yellowstone spin-off Marshals is poised to premiere — and is there already grim news about its story?

Well, if you head over to the link here you an see the newly-released trailer for the series, which still counts Taylor Sheridan as an executive producer. This is going to send Kayce Dutton in a totally new direction in his life, one where he uses his skills for a new purpose. Whatever sort of peace he once thought he was going to have is now very-much gone.

The bad news about the trailer is the clear absence of Kayce’s wife Monica — as a matter of fact, it strongly implies (both through words and visuals) that she is dead. This would mean that in a short span of time the guy lost both the love of his life as well as his father John, and that is a lot to swallow. Kelsey Asbille, who played Monica on the original show, has not been mentioned as a part of the Marshals cast.

If you do want to get a few more details now on the story ahead, we suggest you check out the synopsis below:

MARSHALS stars Luke Grimes reprising his role as Kayce Dutton. With the Yellowstone Ranch behind him, Dutton joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana. Kayce and his teammates – Pete Calvin (Logan Marshall-Green), Belle Skinner (Arielle Kebbel), Andrea Cruz (Ash Santos) and Miles Kittle (Tatanka Means) – must balance the high psychological cost of serving as the last line of defense in the region’s war on violence with their duty to their families, which for Kayce includes his son Tate (Brecken Merrill) and his confidantes Mo (Mo Brings Plenty) and Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) from the Broken Rock reservation.

We do think the show has potential — however, we do still wonder whether or not taking potentially Monica from the equation is a good idea. Why tear apart a relationship so beloved? Only time will tell.

