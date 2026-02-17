Tell Me Lies series finale: EP on that Lucy, Stephen ending

Now that we know that the Tell Me Lies season 3 finale is actually the end of the series, there is of course quite a bit for us to unpack. Where in the world do we even start here?

While we could spend a lot of time to discussing the wedding reception, the lies exposed, the tape reveal, and all of the fallout, we really just want to focus in on what happened at the very end. Lucy runs off with Stephen, only for him to then abandon her at a gas station, leaving her to where there is nothing for her to do but laugh. Is this going to be the thing that breaks the cycle? You have to hope so, but this feels like one of those endings that at the same time is still very much up for interpretation.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other TV reactions and reviews!

So how did showrunner Meaghan Oppenheimer settle on this is as the conclusion to the story? Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter recently, she does her best to line that out:

The first day of the [season three] room, I told the writers, “The fable of the scorpion and the frog is going to be the fable of our season.” That to me was the thing with Stephen. When I first started writing the show, I was like, Maybe Stephen will get justice. But then I very quickly decided that was not going to happen. I wanted Stephen to be so committed to winning and to beating Lucy and to inflicting pain on her and having the last word, that it undermined his own happiness. So he does destroy all of his relationships. He also has fun with Lucy. If he was a saner person, he could have been like, “You know what? I’m just going to not be a d–k to you,” but he can’t help himself. So he’s always going to be miserable because his desire for destruction is stronger than his desire for happiness.

Ultimately, it may be best if we don’t think of Lucy / Stephen as a battle for who wins; rather, it is a case for who gets to move forward. After all of this, she may be able to do that. Meanwhile, he never can just because this is his nature and he will perpetuate that cycle endlessly. It may not be the most satisfying for some viewers, but that appears to be the central idea.

Related – See more of why Tell Me Lies season 3 is the final season

What did you think about the overall events of the Tell Me Lies series finale?

Did you see that conclusion coming in the slightest? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back — there are some other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







