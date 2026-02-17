Tell Me Lies ending with season 3, finale is series finale

As we prepare to see the Tell Me Lies season 3 finale tonight on Hulu, we have a bit of a shocking announcement: This is 100% the end.

For most of this season, we have been aware of creator Meaghan Oppenheimer’s comments that this was the end of the story she had originally envisioned. However, at the same time, we had hoped that there would be a chance that, at some point down the road, she would come up with a new idea. We made a lot of comparisons to Ted Lasso, a show that had a three-season arc but is coming back for more.

However, all of that is officially now kaput. In an interview with Deadline today, Oppenheimer confirmed that this will be the end. Why? A lot just had to do with what makes sense with the characters:

Obviously we love making the show, and I love our audience, but I had had so many conversations with our writers, and when you actually look at what could happen next, Lucy’s not in school anymore. Most of the cast are graduating college in the future. They’re all living in different places. They’re not in the same industry. There’s not a lot connecting them, so, while I think it’s such a privilege to know when a show is ending and be able to write an ending and quit while you’re ahead, it’s hard. For me, it was just about do I think there’s another season in here that’s going to be as good, that’s not going to feel like a completely different show? And I felt like it would have to be completely re-imagined. The framing device is over. So yeah, while it’s difficult, I think the worst case scenario would be turning in something I didn’t believe in. And also just knowing how much the cast loved this ending, and they were the people who’d been embodying these characters for so long. That gave me a lot of peace about it.

So why announce the news hours before the finale? There could have been discussions about potentially continuing it over the past few months, with this being the prevailing decision that won out. Or, Oppenheimer may not have wanted the words “final season” to officially hang over the past two months. In announcing it now, we at least know that tonight will offer up closure.

