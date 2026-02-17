House of the Dragon season 3 premiere date: An ideal reveal

Is it starting to be high time for HBO to announce something major when it comes to a House of the Dragon season 3 premiere date? Well, if nothing else, you can argue that there is a pretty significant reason why they may consider it.

As so many huge fans of the franchise likely know already, this weekend marks the final episode of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. We went into it hoping that we were going to see something awesome and yet somehow, the show has managed to live up to the hype and then some. We are talking about stories here that are as good as anything that was there within the first three or four seasons of Game of Thrones. It has in a lot of ways revitalized a franchise that had long been the source of fan frustration.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more HOUSE OF THE DRAGON videos!

This brings us back to House of the Dragon, which we contend has had some excellent moments even if there were some polarizing ones at the same time. Season 3 has already been filmed, and we have heard many times over that it will be coming at some point this summer. With all of that in mind, do not be shocked if HBO uses the Seven Kingdoms finale this weekend to announce a start date, or at least a premiere month.

Do we anticipate a full-fledged trailer? Absolutely not, and it does feel like there is value here in tempering expectations to a certain extent on the actual content we get. Yet, we do think it makes a lot of sense to give viewers something exact to look forward to, especially since the third season may be one of the most epic showcases in TV history. While Dunk and Egg’s story was small and far more intimate, we are getting prepared now for the dragon vs. dragon conflict that is the Battle of the Gullet.

Related – Be sure to get some more news now when it comes to House of the Dragon

Do you think we will learn about a House of the Dragon season 3 premiere date this weekend?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







