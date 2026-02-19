The Night Agent season 4 premiere date hopes, if renewed

After the release of season 3, of course it makes sense to want some premiere-date news regarding The Night Agent season 4 at Netflix. So with that, when can you expect to see it?

First and foremost, let’s just begin here by noting that technically, the streaming service has not renewed the Gabriel Basso series for more episodes. However, at the same time there is a pretty high probability it will return. This is a series with a huge audience, and also one that showrunner Shawn Ryan seems eager to continue for as long as possible. It is also one that may be able to keep up something rare to a lot of other streaming shows, where you get a new season every single season.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other TV reactions and reviews!

Speaking per Deadline recently, Ryan seemed to suggest that executing something like this with The Night Agent my actually not be that hard:

“This cadence is easy … Compared to all the network stuff I did back in the day, you would have just finished making 22 episodes and before you’re even done doing post on that final episode, the writers room is starting up for the next season. When I was doing The Shield and The Unit, I think I made something like 44 episodes of TV in a calendar year. So this is nothing compared to that.”

For the time being, we will take this quote to mean that if a renewal happens soon, we are likely going to be seeing the show back at some point in the winter or spring of 2027. With that being said, though, we do have to remember here that Netflix has final say on when shows come back. They will place the series wherever it makes sense.

Related – Go ahead and see more news on The Night Agent, including the writers’ room for season 4 being underway

When do you think we are going to see The Night Agent season 4 at Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







