The Night Agent season 3 trailer: Does Peter feel responsible?

For those who are not currently aware, The Night Agent season 3 is poised to premiere on Netflix come February 19. So what more can we say about it now?

Well, today the folks over at the streaming service absolutely got the ball rolling when it comes to sharing new details, beginning with the fact that Peter has a mission that will send him far from where he has been before. He will have new allies, but also a tremendous amount of danger. By the end of all of it, he may be riddled with as much guilt for his own actions as anything else.

Before going any further, let’s just go ahead and share the full season 3 synopsis:

Coming off the explosive events of Season Two, Night Agent Peter Sutherland is called in to track down a young Treasury Agent who fled to Istanbul with sensitive government intel after killing his boss. This kicks off a sequence of events where Peter investigates a dark money network while avoiding its paid assassins, while putting him on a collision course with a relentless journalist. Working together, they uncover buried secrets and old grudges that threaten to bring the government to its knees — and get them both killed in the process.

Meanwhile, you can see the full trailer over here and while there are a couple of plot elements dropped, we tend to think that this is more about showing off the action set pieces. In a way, we do understand given that this is marketing similar to what we would have for any big-budget action movie. At this point, it only feels right to view the series in a similar vein, especially given its budget and the wide array of locations it visits.

