The Night Agent season 4: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

As we get prepared for the release of The Night Agent season 3 in a matter of hours, what more can we say now regarding season 4?

Well, first and foremost, let’s start things off with the official word from Netflix — or rather, that there is no official news as of right now. Our hope is that this changes over the weeks ahead, and we honestly do not think that the powers-that-be are going to force anyone to wait too long. This is an extremely popular show that feels like an extended action movie, and we also think that Shawn Ryan is the sort of showrunner who has a long history of delivering great content. Why would you be nervous at all?

At this point, the only reason we tend to think there is no official The Night Agent renewal is so that Netflix can make sure the story for the next chapter is perfect. That’s something that a loot of streamers out there do so that they can continue to operate at a high level. We would not be worried about the future at all over the upcoming days, so do not consider that a major concern as you dive into season 3.

As for what we tend to think the story could be…

Let’s just say that it could be another evolution from what we have seen over the past few seasons. Ryan seems to prioritize coming up with stories that look and feel different from anything that we have had a chance to see before … and we do tend to think that this is going to be the case again. We’d love for Peter to spend time with some new characters, but also have some throwbacks to the past at the same time.

