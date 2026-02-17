The Night Agent season 4 renewal hopes: Writers room begins

The Night Agent season 3
Photo: Netflix

While there is no official news at the moment regarding The Night Agent season 4 over on Netflix, let’s just say there are reasons for hope.

After all, we are talking 100% here about one of the most important shows that the streaming service has! It has shown itself, time and time again, to be capable of delivering non-stop action mixed in with some great characters. Why would we think that would stop now? We have a feeling that there could be a few more seasons, and that’s without thinking about possible spin-offs or anything else.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some additional TV reactions and reviews!

For now, here is some of the good news that we can share: There is already a little bit of work being done behind the scenes on what is next! Speaking to Deadline, here is some of what executive producer Shawn Ryan had to say:

“Season 4 is not officially picked up yet, but a while ago, in calendar year 2025, they did quietly pick up a writers room … We’ve been working for a while on the storyline. We have some scripts, we are breaking stories. I think you know from the tax credit, there’s a date by which you need to be filming by; there’s time for us at the moment.”

From where we stand at the moment, we do tend to think that there are reasons aplenty that a renewal could be coming in the weeks and months — the sooner this gets solidified, the more likely it is that The Night Agent is an annual event. This is something that is really hard for big-budget shows to achieve, but the more that we get a chance to have it, the more successful we tend to think it will be for the long-term.

Related Be sure to get some other updates now regarding The Night Agent and the future

Are you hoping that we are going to be hearing more about The Night Agent season 4 soon?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!