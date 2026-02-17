The Night Agent season 4 renewal hopes: Writers room begins

While there is no official news at the moment regarding The Night Agent season 4 over on Netflix, let’s just say there are reasons for hope.

After all, we are talking 100% here about one of the most important shows that the streaming service has! It has shown itself, time and time again, to be capable of delivering non-stop action mixed in with some great characters. Why would we think that would stop now? We have a feeling that there could be a few more seasons, and that’s without thinking about possible spin-offs or anything else.

For now, here is some of the good news that we can share: There is already a little bit of work being done behind the scenes on what is next! Speaking to Deadline, here is some of what executive producer Shawn Ryan had to say:

“Season 4 is not officially picked up yet, but a while ago, in calendar year 2025, they did quietly pick up a writers room … We’ve been working for a while on the storyline. We have some scripts, we are breaking stories. I think you know from the tax credit, there’s a date by which you need to be filming by; there’s time for us at the moment.”

From where we stand at the moment, we do tend to think that there are reasons aplenty that a renewal could be coming in the weeks and months — the sooner this gets solidified, the more likely it is that The Night Agent is an annual event. This is something that is really hard for big-budget shows to achieve, but the more that we get a chance to have it, the more successful we tend to think it will be for the long-term.

