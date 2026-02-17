Industry season 4 episode 7 spoilers: How does Harper move forward?

Based on the ending of Industry season 4 episode 6, it feels like almost everything could be different moving forward. In that way, shouldn’t it?

Insofar as we can say at the moment, Eric may be gone from the story for good. He divested himself from SternTao after being sent that tape and now, she may have to finish her work against Whitney alone. She may not know or understand all the details around his exit, and that is only one part of the heartbreak … at least for now.

Speaking to TV Insider, Myha’la had the following to say about how Harper is reeling from Eric’s exit, especially since the character was a familial connection in so many ways:

One-hundred percent [it is a painful betrayal], and probably the worst one, because you can’t pick your biological father, but she picks him. He sort of bullies her into being vulnerable, even though she doesn’t want to do it. She knows the imminent dangers of the thing when she finally does it, and he’s like, “I’m out.” She feels insanely betrayed. The worst kind of betrayal. She feels alone in the world. She’s so pissed. She’s also mad at herself for doing the thing that she said we shouldn’t do.

So where exactly can Harper go in her search for allies now? She still has some she has worked with all season, but these are extremely desperate times … and that is where someone like Yasmin may come into play here. If Henry is being threatened, she also is by extension. She may need to figure out some other sort of way to ensure that Whitney is taken down, and Harper may be one of the few capable of doing it at this point.

How do you think Harper pushes forward entering Industry season 4 episode 7 without Eric?

Do you think he is gone for good? Share right away in the attached comments! After you do that, come back here for other updates.

