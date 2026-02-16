Industry season 4 episode 6: Who sent Eric the tape?

We knew that there was potential for Industry season 4 episode 6 to deliver another gut-wrenching surprise — but this one was especially horrible.

After all, in this hour Eric Tao learned that there is a good chance that his entire future may be over. He is sent a tape that proves that he was recently with a minor, a revelation that causes him to completely divest his partnership with Harper. He refused to acknowledge what he had done with her before asking her to remember him for who he was in that moment, and not anything that came before.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional TV reactions and reviews!

There are still a number of questions to be asked about that moment. For starters, who sent Eric the tape in the first place? It could be implied that this is another machination of Whitney / Tender given everything else that was revealed in this episode, but it was hardly established 100%.

Speaking to Deadline, Ken Leung was asked if he had any discussions with the Industry team about this particular mystery, and his answer is rather curious:

No, I don’t know. I don’t know that it would have been useful to discuss it. I think during the CNN interview that Eric suspects will go a certain way, and it doesn’t — he gets thrown for it — I think maybe somewhere in there he starts to wonder, because the shock of it is so consuming that I don’t think he’s even at the next step of, ‘Well, who’s behind this?’ He’s not intellectual about it. He’s just like [doing] damage control. So he’s in that kind of place.

We have a hard time thinking now that the story is over, mostly because Harper may still continue to work. If the goal was to destroy SternTao entirely, this is one one part of the puzzle. There may be more to come.

Related – Learn more about what is ahead entering the next Industry episode

What did you think about the events of Industry season 4 episode 6?

Where do you think things will be going from here? Share now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back — there are more updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







