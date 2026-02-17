Tell Me Lies season 4: Is it renewed, canceled? Hulu’s decision

Heading into tonight’s Tell Me Lies season 3 finale on Hulu, of course we do not blame anyone who has some huge questions regarding season 4!

Of course, at the same time, this is where we do have to come in here to note just how ambiguous a lot of the future plans are. If you have read multiple interviews already with showrunner Meaghan Oppenheimer, you may be aware of the fact that season 3 could be the end of her story in the way it was once planned. That means that, despite however shocking the final outcome here may be, it could very well be the end of the line.

Now, if there is any reason to still have hope for something more, it comes down to the rather-simple fact that time can change things. We tend to think that one of the reasons Hulu has never confirmed this to be the end for Tell Me Lies is that they would love to be able to come back and do more down the road if the interest is there and there is a good story worth telling.

In the end, though, we simply just hope the following: Do not make more unless the people involved feel compelled to make it happen. You always do want your story to end on a high note! We also do wonder if a spin-off is something else that could be considered here, mostly due to the fact that there could always be stories set within this world featuring a number of other characters.

For the time being, though, we wait — and beyond that, do our best to hope that the season 3 finale ends up delivering the buzzworthy reaction that everyone wants it to.

New update

As it turns out, Hulu had little say in the end of the show. Meaghan Oppenheimer has now confirmed that a season 4 will not happen. Why? Take a look below…

