Only Murders in the Building season 6 premiere date: Best-case scenario

We are very lucky to understand that an Only Murders in the Building season 6 is coming to ABC. Not only that, but we’re equally happy about the fact that it will look and feel quite different from anything that we’ve had a chance to see so far! Filming is going to be taking place in London, where the Arconia trio will do everything in their power to try and solve the murder of Cinda Canning. Odds are, finding a way in which to do that is going to be so much easier said than done — as it almost always is.

What will make this case different? Well, we imagine that had the case been in New York, Oliver, Charles, and Mabel would be pseudo-celebrities after exposing the Mayor as a killer. In London, however, they could remain very-much underdogs.

Given how excited we are for the premise here (and that’s without knowing any new guest stars), we want to see the show back as soon as possible. So what is the best-case scenario for that to happen? At this point, we tend to think it is mid-to-late October, just roughly a little more than a year after the season 5 start. We’re lucky that Hulu likes to put out a new season every single year, but there are challenges that come with that — especially this go-around.

After all, remember the fact that beyond the London setting (which requires temporary relocation), filming has not started as of yet — and may not for a little while still. After all, Steve Martin and Martin Short are still performing gigs here in America through parts of March and April — unless they are going back and forth often across continents, they may not be kicking things off in the UK until after that.

