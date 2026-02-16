Is Ken Leung leaving Industry, Eric Tao after season 4 episode 6?

Is Ken Leung poised to depart Industry after the events of season 4 episode 6? If you watched the full story play out, we certainly understand if you think that could be the case.

After all, consider for a moment some of what we saw over the course of the hour! Eric has been working in tandem with Harper to officially take down Tender once and for, only for the dynamic duo to run into some major snags — and for Eric in particular, it is ugly. His past practices could be brought to light, in particular after seeing that zoomed-in image on the passport and the death of birth. His sexual history threw him into a panic, and immediately retain counsel to divest himself from his partnership with Harper. In his words, he wanted everything to happen now and for this to be the way in which she remembers.

You can argue that the final sighting of Eric walking about could be the last we see of him on Industry, as it feels like there is only one way that his story can go now. Is this really the end, though? Well, we at least know the character is mentioned in the synopsis for episode 7, so there may be something more coming his way. (Of course, that could be trickery in its own right.)

On the Whitney side of things…

He has clearly decided that if Henry wants to take him down, he is going to go with him. His “hole in the bucket” could be leading to some tidal waves as over the course of this hour, we saw many characters (including Hayley) do their best in order to position themselves for the future. The relationship between Henry and Yasmin is as unstable as ever, not that this should be some enormous surprise given that Henry is an unstable character out to constantly self-sabotage.

What did you think about the overall events of Industry season 4 episode 6?

