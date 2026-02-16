A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1 episode 5: Who died?

Heading into A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1 episode 5 on HBO, we recognized fully that there could be tragedy. After all, we are talking here about something rather significant here in the Trial of Seven, which featured Dunk and Aerion surrounded by people on both sides.

Given that there were a lot of people who risked their lives for the sake of Ser Duncan, losing any of them would prove sad. Yet, somehow the person we lost was even more devastating than we ever could have imagined.

This is where we do need to have the unfortunate conversation now regarding Baelor Targaryen. He took a major risk in betraying his own family in fighting alongside Dunk. He did so for a very simple reason: It was the right thing to do. He had that element of goodness, but what he did not anticipate was that a wound to his head would cost him his life. It was not even something that was clear until he removed his helmet … and after Dunk promised him his undying loyalty.

Losing Baelor now is devastating. He was a calming voice in his family, and who knows how they will act without him present? Beyond just that, you also have to consider the fact here that Dunk now has nowhere to really turn in Ashford. Even though he barely survived the trial and Aerion took back his accusations, he is a knight without a home — and that is without even speaking about what is going on with Egg. It is abundantly clear at this point that there is a great deal for the finale to take on…

What did you think about the events of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1 episode 5?

Are you still reeling from the death of Baelor? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, come back — there are more updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

