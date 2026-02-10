A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 2: Will Aemon appear?

Given that we know A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 2 is currently being filmed, it does lend to all sorts of questions about the future. Take, for starters, whether more of Egg’s family will be showcased, including someone in Aemon who becomes very important in Game of Thrones down the line.

A part of what makes this particular prequel so interesting is that while there is distance between it and the other shows, there is also still room for connections like this. Aemon speaks briefly of Egg on the original series, and we do think an appearance from him would connect the dots further. Is it necessary? Hardly, but it is something to think about.

When asked about this particular subject in a recent Reddit AMA, showrunner Ira Parker had a rather curious response:

Possible. Almost happened. Then it didn’t. Maybe…

Technically, there are still episodes of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1 to come and with that, we could still see Aemon before the adaptation of The Hedge Knight comes to a close. If that happens, though, we do think that the producers have done a great job keeping it under wraps. For now, the primary focus here has to be just furthering along Dunk’s story, especially since he is currently in the midst of the Trial of Seven. We tend to think that the immediate future will be spent watching him fight for his life, and also if he can manage to get those battling alongside him out of the arena in one piece. That feels easier said than done, especially when you consider the high stakes.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

