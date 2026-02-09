A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1 episode 5 promo: Dunk’s past

As many of you are likely aware at this point, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1 episode 5 is the last one before the finale. So what exactly are we going to see from start to finish here?

Well, we recognize based on the way episode 4 ended that the top story here is going to be the Trial By Seven. This is what Aerion wanted but at the same time, he likely never thought that he was going to be squaring off against his own uncle in Baelor along the way! This gives more stakes to both sides, as this is now a battle of honor just as much as it is power.

What may be a little bit more of a surprise to some is that based on the promo alone, we are going to have a chance to learn a little bit more about Dunk’s past, as well. We know that he had served under Ser Arlan of Pennytree for a rather long time, but when did it begin? We hope that this is a chance to learn more about that. In a way, we wonder if this will be a way to help us understand a little bit more of the Dunk – Egg dynamic. The former does certainly know what it is like to be a squire, let alone one just starting out.

Of course, Egg’s royal blood does make things a little bit different for the two — but in all honesty, we more than understand why he would want to get away from the rest of his family. Even if Baelor may be a good guy, we don’t exactly think that makes up for having to deal with Aerion all of his life.

