A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1 episode 5: Last before finale

Next week on HBO (one week from Sunday), we will have a chance to dive into A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1 episode 5 — and this one is critical. How can it not be? This is the penultimate story of the entire season and with that, we anticipate a lot of awesome stuff coming. Whatever happens here with segue into the finale and of course, we remain sad that this is such a short show.

(Then again, the George R.R. Martin novellas are also brief — there is only so much story with Dunk and Egg you can tell while also being faithful to the material.)

To get a little more news on what is ahead, check out the full A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1 episode 5 synopsis below:

Dunk’s mettle is put to the test in the brutal trial of seven. Years earlier, Dunk finds himself drawn to the promise of a new future.

Of course, this entire episode is going to be the ultimate underdog story for Dunk. This is a guy who has been quite fortunate to have people willing to fight for him, including Baelor Targaryen of all people! Yet, he still is up against people who are quite formidable and in some cases, better-armored than him. This is the ultimate test of him as a worthy knight and if nothing else, we do think that he will do whatever he can in order to make it out while keeping his honor.

Unfortunately, we also know that honor is not something that is equally important to a lot of the other characters in this mix.

What do you most want to see moving into A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1 episode 5?

How do you think that Dunk is going to figure out this crisis? Be sure to share below! Once you do that, come back for some other updates.

