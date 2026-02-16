A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1 episode 6: The finale

Next week on HBO, you are going to have a chance to see A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1 episode 6 — and yes, this one will be huge. How can it not be? We are talking here about the finale, a story that should wrap up some loose ends an also set the stage for a season 2.

(If you are not aware already, a second season has already been greenlit — and it is absolutely great to have this knowledge in advance.)

The big conflict entering the finale has to simply be Dunk’s state of mind. He is lucky to make it through the events of the Trial of Seven but at the same time, it can at a pretty harsh cost — the death of Baelor Targaryen. This was a man willing to turn on his own family for the sake of honor and yet, it also cost him his life. That may be a really hard thing for him to deal with and process.

To get a few more details on what is ahead, be sure to see the full A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1 episode 6 synopsis below:

As Ashford mourns a great loss, Dunk considers his next move…and whether to keep Egg as his squire.

The complications at this point for Egg could be immense. With Baelor gone, where does that leave him? We don’t think that Aerion can simply try to blame Dunk for all his problems again, but he could be seen still as a pariah. Having a Targaryen with him may not be feasible, but it certainly is a fun story to see play out over time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

