Black Doves season 2 premiere date: A February 2026 update

Is there a chance that we could hear something more about Black Doves season 2 between now and the end of February? For now, let’s just say that there are at least some reasons for optimism.

Where do we start? Well, the first thing to note is that filming for the Keira Knightley spy drama has been ongoing for the past several months, and it is our personal belief that things are going to wrap up sooner rather than later. This would then bring Netflix to the next important part of the process, which is post-production and making sure that all of these episodes are perfect and ready to go. Given just how many shows the streamer has on their roster, they do not have to rush anything along.

So with everything that we’ve said in mind here, the odds of us actually getting a season 2 premiere-date reveal anytime soon are slim to none. We would be shocked if anything more is revealed until the late spring or the summer, with the fall serving as the most-likely window for new episode.

When will we get more actual details as to the story ahead?

More than likely, the premiere-date announcement will be accompanied by a teaser, and a full trailer could be coming at some point shortly after the fact. We do imagine that we are going to be seeing some of the same espionage and intrigue that we got in season 1, but with a few new twists along the way. What fun would Black Doves really be if you could predict every single thing that is going to happen?

