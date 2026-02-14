Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 3 premiere date: Feb. update

Is there a chance that we are going to be getting a Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 3 premiere date announcement by the end of February? What about more news on the future of the series in general?

Well, as you would imagine, there are a handful of fun things that are worth talking through in this piece, but we really should start with a good reminder that there will 100% be more of the Disney+ epic coming at some point down the road. Not only that, but filming has already kicked off! Our hope at present is that you are going to be seeing things wrap behind the scenes by the time we get around to the start of the spring.

Unfortunately, the reality here is that while production is underway on the future of the series, you are probably going to be waiting a good while to see it back. At the earliest, we imagine that it will be November or December — there is a lot of post-production that still needs to be done, and this is a project that does have its fair share of visual effects.

Even with all of that in mind, it does remain praise-worthy that Disney is trying to reduce the time between seasons as much as possible. That is obviously important when you have a young cast but beyond just that, it makes it feel a little bit more like traditional TV. We also do tend to think that if there is going to be a season 4, we could hear about a renewal for it at some point this summer. Doing that, after all, would be a great way to ensure that there is a chance for the writers to get to work on it early.

