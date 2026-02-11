Sweetpea season 2 premiere date: A February 2026 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear anything more about Sweetpea season 2 between now and the end of February?

Before we even dive any deeper into this article, let’s just begin by making a quick case for something more. For starters, filming for the latest chapter has already been completed. Also, with Ella Purnell’s other show in Fallout done for the time being, isn’t it high time we see something more?

Unfortunately, this is where things get a little bit complicated. This murderous drama airs stateside on Starz, and they are about as unpredictable a network has you are going to find when it comes to premiere dates. They have shows that we’re still waiting to see that have been done filming for over a year — by virtue of that, there is no guarantee that we get Sweetpea back this year at all. The one reason for hope we have is that with this show being a UK partnership, that may apply pressure to get it back a little bit sooner. It may be a little early to get official news in February, but we are holding out hope for the months ahead.

As for what the story will be…

We do tend to think that Rhiannon Lewis is going to be a lot more emboldened by what happened at the end of season 1, where she made her first kill that did not go following her typical agenda. This makes her a lot more dangerous but at the same time, can she really afford to stay in the same area she now is? That may only amplify the target on her and as a result of that, create even further chaos. We do tend to think that early on, she is going to need to make some pretty pivotal choices regarding her future.

