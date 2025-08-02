Sweetpea season 2 filming kicks off, per Ella Purnell

Just in case you have been eager to see Sweetpea season 2 on Starz down the road, we do have a significant update to share!

In a new post on Instagram, star and executive producer Ella Purnell shared a video from Sky (where the series airs in the UK) confirming that a season 2 read-through has already taken place. That means that production has already kicked off or is imminent. Purnell wrapped filming the second season of Fallout earlier this year and with a season 3 already confirmed of it stateside, it makes sense that she would jump over now to work on her other series.

If you watched the first season of Sweetpea, you are likely aware already of the explosive finale where Rhiannon Lewis’ killing spree spiraled out of control and she actually took out someone she cared about. Now, with her sister due to turn up at any second, she has to figure out her next move. We hardly think that she is about to get arrested and that’s the end of the story, so we are expecting a lot of dark twists and a story that is pretty darn different from what we saw the first go-around.

One thing we will say with some confidence is that Rhiannon will likely have some major changes with her day-to-day life. Jeremy Swift, who was a major part of season 1 as Rhiannon’s boss, is currently filming Ted Lasso season 4 — we’re not sure that it makes sense for Rhiannon to stay in town, anyway. How can she when so many people have been killed by her in a relatively short amount of time?

Given the start of Sweetpea production, our hope now is to see the series at some point in 2026. Meanwhile, Fallout season 2 is currently slated to arrive on Prime Video in December.

