Hijack season 2 episode 6 spoilers: Unlikely partnerships

We are going to have a chance to see Hijack season 2 episode 6 on Apple TV next week, and with that, will the action be taken up a notch?

Well, for starters, here’s a reminder that there are only three episodes left in this season. That means that on some level, almost everything will be more intense. Doesn’t it have to be? There could be more deaths and beyond that, we are certainly prepared for some more chaotic twists and turns. Sam has to do what he can to survive on the train, and everyone on the outside is desperate to put together the pieces.

If you look below, you can see the Hijack season 2 episode 6 (“Junction”) synopsis with more insight on what is ahead:

To avoid further disaster, Sam must work with an unlikely ally. The enemy closes in on Marsha as Zahra and Daniel fear they’ve reached a dead end.

One of the things that we do appreciate about this show, beyond all the intensity, is that they have found a way to bring Zahra back into the fold in a pretty compelling manner. Now, the larger question that comes with this is simply if it will really help them to get answers or not.

Given what we have seen so far in season 2, the one thing that we can say with confidence here is pretty simple: There is going to be another cliffhanger. We do not think think that the producers here are going to give us most of the answers until at least the finale … but will they do that then, either? Or, is there a chance that we are going to be stuck waiting until a possible season 3 for everything to come together? (Personally, we are thinking there will be closure.)

