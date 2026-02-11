Will Trent season 4 episode 6: Angie and Seth get married!

We anticipated that Will Trent season 4 episode 6 could have a big moment or two — but Angie and Seth tying the knot? Well, consider that a big-time twist that we did not see coming.

To be fair, we’re pretty sure that Seth himself did not see it coming because everything was done so quick and on the fly. Angie decided that this was something that she wanted — she loved Scott Foley’s character and saw a real future there. The two are happy, and given everything that she’s gone through over time, it is nice to see her have this moment.

Of course, could all of this still create some emotional challenges for Will? Given that he and Angie do have such a history, you never know. Yet, we do tend to think that this show is really working to try and show maturity and characters evolving over the course of time.

Yet, here is the concern

Is there a chance that Seth gets killed off before the season is over? Foley has never felt like a part of the core cast and with the way that shows like Will Trent often work, people do not always have a happy ending for a long period of time. Faith went through her own tragedy this week, and this is unfortunately, something that we cannot rule out as a major story point later on.

In the end, though, we imagine it is fine to just push some of those concerns away and enjoy the ceremony that we had here. It was simple but at the same time, the spontaneity of it all is a big reason why it felt so special.

