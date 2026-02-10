Will Trent season 4 episode 7 spoilers: Paul Campano returns

Moving forward on ABC, you are going to get a chance to see Will Trent season 4 episode 7 — and you better believe there is a lot to anticipate!

Where do we start things off here? Well, when it comes to guest stars, “CALL PAUL” is going to feature the return of Mark-Paul Gosselaar for the first time in years as Paul Campano. We imagine that this is going to amplify the stakes for Will in a particularly notable way, and we would not be surprised if this is one of the better stories of the season as a result. Anytime that we can dive further into the title character’s past is great for drama, even if there are some parts of it that are extremely difficult.

To get a few more details now on what’s ahead, be sure to see the full Will Trent season 4 episode 7 synopsis below:

A chilling suburban murder pushes Will and Faith into the mind of a meticulous killer. As his empathy edges toward obsession, the return of Paul Campano, his volatile former foster brother, threatens to unravel both the case and Will’s inner balance.

In general, it is our fear that Will’s spiral could damage not just the case, but almost everything going on in his life. We know that for the better part of the season he has figured out some things that worked well for him both personally and professionally. However, it is almost a classic rule within the world of television that nothing can be stable for an extremely long period of time. The moment that you start to breathe a little bit easier, something arrives to upset the apple cart. There is a lot of this season still to come, and that almost guarantees a handful of additional twists.

