The White Lotus season 4 spoilers: Sandra Bernhard signs up

If you have been particularly eager to learn more about The White Lotus season 4 at HBO, today we have another dose of casting news!

According to a new report from Deadline, the iconic Sandra Bernhard is the latest big name to sign up for the Mike White series, which is going to be heading off to France for its next chapter. Unfortunately, there is not much news out there about her casting at present, but we do hope this changes in the weeks and months ahead. This is a show that does at least try to hide a lot of specifics about various roles in advance, so in that way, should we really be that surprised about the secrecy? Probably not.

What we are hoping to see from this season is simply an exploration into what it means to be wealthy, especially in a place like the Riviera that has such a classic Old-Money feel to it a lot of the time. The show has taken on the subject of money at a number of points, but where does it come from? How do you deal with it?

Per some other announcements, we know that Alexander Ludwig and Helena Bonham Carter are the other familiar faces coming on board The White Lotus for this season. There are still some other mysteries that remain. Take, for example, if we are going to be seeing more local French talent brought on board, which does feel inevitable given how often we have seen it in the past. Meanwhile, are any cast members from seasons 1-3 going to appear? You could go with Jon Gries again as Greg, but is Haley Lu Richardson as Portia also a possibility?

