The White Lotus season 4 premiere date: February 2026 update

Is there any chance that we are going to hear more about The White Lotus season 4 between now and the end of February?

It goes without saying, but this is a show that is going to have a huge amount of anticipation around it, basically due to how successful the first three seasons were at providing great characters mixed with beautiful locations. We may be willing to say that the third season was actually stronger than either of the first two and with that, creator Mike White has to find a way to keep things going.

Unfortunately, this is where we do come in with the rather-sad reminder that you will be waiting a good while for any more news to surface at all — at least when it comes to a date. Filming will be starting off reasonably soon, though, and we know that there are a lot of talented people coming on board including Helena Bonham Carter and Alexander Ludwig. It has yet to be confirmed whether or not any cast members from the first few seasons will be appearing, but we’re still hoping for the best!

Now when it comes to possible premiere dates, our hope is that we are going to be seeing the show either in the spring or summer of next year. That works well with what we think the production schedule is going to be for the series. Alas, more specifics on this front are likely not going to be coming out until at least the end of the year or early 2027, so you are going to be waiting for a while.

As a matter of fact, we tend to think that the only White Lotus adjacent news we are getting this month is White turning up on Survivor 50.

What do you most want to see moving into The White Lotus season 4 when it airs?

