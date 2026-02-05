The White Lotus season 4: Why Mike White needed Survivor 50

For those who are aware, The White Lotus season 4 is going to be filming in the relatively near future. Not only that, we now know some of the cast! This batch of episodes is going to be set in France, and we imagine that there will be plenty more conversation about wealth, relationship dynamics, and a whole lot more. We would argue that season 3 was the best one yet in many ways, but how do you top it?

Well, one of the more interesting headlines ahead of this season is how creator Mike White chose to go compete on Survivor 50 during the break between seasons. Regardless of how he actually fares as a part of that particular season, he tends to think that this was needed.

In speaking on this decision to be on Survivor to Entertainment Weekly, here is some of what White had to say:

To be totally honest, it’s one of the appeals of coming here is I need to stop thinking about The White Lotus. I love it, but I also feel like it’s a fire hose into my mouth of feedback on the show coming up. And I want the next season [of The White Lotus] to be inspired. I want it to really be great and not just trying to fulfill another slot or something. And I think the only way it can be that is if I really get a reset.

I know it sounds totally insane, but Survivor is so immersive and it’s kind of like this thing where I can’t really think about something else. I don’t know any other situation like that. If I go away and take a little vacation or whatever, I’m going to be talking on the phone and thinking about the show the whole time.

Ultimately, we do think that distance makes the heart grow fonder with a world like this. Because White is the sole writer on the series, he has to facilitate his creativity in a lot of different ways. If this works, then by all means we welcome it!

