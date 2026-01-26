The White Lotus season 4 premiere date: What is realistic?

Over the past several weeks, we have been undoubtedly rather lucky to get casting news on The White Lotus season 4. We’ve gotten a chance to learn about a handful of familiar faces who are all heading over to France, the setting for the next chapter of the Mike White anthology. Given that these series do tend to have enormous casts, we also tend to think that there are a lot other familiar faces still to be announced.

As great as it has been to have all of this news, we do have to express one concern: That this influx may lure people into a sense of delusion that the series is coming back to HBO soon. That could not be further from the truth.

After all, remember that season 4 of the anthology has yet to start filming and even when it does, this is a process that takes time. Consider that a symptom of a few different things, including so much work being done on location and also White having so much responsibility over the whole production. You have to let him move at his own pace, even if that means waiting a little bit longer.

At present, we tend to think the most realistic timeline for The White Lotus is that we get it back next spring. In the interim, HBO does have a lot of other programming slated, whether it be Euphoria, House of the Dragon, Dune: Prophecy, and some all-new shows. Some other 2027 releases could include The Gilded Age, more A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, and True Detective, but a good bit of that is speculation at this particular moment. A lot is still subject to change.

