The White Lotus season 4 spoilers: Steve Coogan signs on

The latest casting news for The White Lotus season 4 has emerged, and this one does feature yet another big name coming on board!

According to a report from Deadline, Steve Coogan is joining the ensemble for the France-set season from writer-producer Mike White, though unfortunately, nothing more can be said about his role. While we imagine more details will emerge in due time, the HBO show does tend to be rather secretive about various plot points early on. (In addition to Coogan, the aforementioned website also noted that Caleb Jonte Edwards is also on board season 4.)

The reason why we are hearing so many updates on season 4 at present is not all that complicated — it is really just tied to the fact that production will be starting in the coming months! We imagine that it will last for a good chunk of the year and fingers crossed, we will get at least a few more teases to go along with that.

If there is one prevailing mystery we have…

It really comes down to whether any previous White Lotus cast members are going to be back for this particular chapter. For seasons 2 and 3 we heard about Jennifer Coolidge and Natasha Rothwell coming back in advance. Be virtue of that why wouldn’t we want someone else here? We know that it is easy assume that every season will have a story tied to Tanya, but there are honestly a lot of other threads from the past that could be picked up at any given time.

Above all else, we do hope that the new season is going to be fun, dramatic, escapist, and also satirical. In other words, a combination of all of the great things we have seen over the years.

