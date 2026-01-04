The White Lotus season 4 premiere date: A January 2026 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear more on The White Lotus season 4 between now and the end of January? Over the past few weeks, we have started to hear some news on the HBO series’ upcoming return. First and foremost, let’s just go ahead and note here that Alexander Ludwig of Vikings fame is one of the people confirmed to be in the cast. Meanwhile, it also looks as though the story will be moving forward with a primary setting of France.

So what more will be shared before the month is over? Will anything? Well, there are a few more things that are certainly worth noting…

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more THE WHITE LOTUS reviews!

If you are hoping for a premiere date announcement this month, you are almost certainly going to be disappointed. At the time of this writing, filming has yet to begin and beyond that, HBO has not indicated the series will return this year. We tend to think we’d be rather fortunate to learn about a season 4 premiere date at this point next year. We do think it is possible, however, that we could get a little bit more in the way of casting news. Helena Bonham Carter is a name that has been reported, so will she sign on officially? Time will tell.

Ultimately, we do think that The White Lotus very much remains one of those shows that almost every famous person out there wants to be a part of — casting should not be an issue. What is also exciting here is that in addition to some of the larger stars, there is a legitimately good chance that some local French talent will find its way into the mix.

Related – See more news on The White Lotus now, including some more of the altest official castings

What are you most eager to see heading into The White Lotus season 4 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







