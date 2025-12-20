The White Lotus season 4: Alexander Ludwig, AJ Michalka cast

While we wait to see if the news of Helena Bonham Carter on The White Lotus season 4 turns out to be true, we have some other great casting intel to report. Not only that, but this time it is official.

According to a report from Deadline, Earth Abides and Vikings alum Alexander Ludwig is on board the new chapter of the HBO hit set in France; meanwhile, he will be joined by actress / singer AJ Michalka. There are no further details out there regarding their characters, but it feels fair to guess that they are going to be guests at the latest White Lotus property.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more THE WHITE LOTUS reviews!

The fact that we are already getting official casting news so early is a welcome sight for this show, especially since we had not imagined that we would be seeing more of it until at least the first half of 2027. In general, our sentiment is that there are a lot more castings that will be revealed either after the holidays or in the first part of the winter.

Will someone from the first three seasons come on board?

Well nothing is confirmed at the moment, but let’s just say that we remain very-much optimistic. It has been something that we’ve seen with Greg being in all three, and there is a chance he comes back again — there is a loose end out there still in Portia!

Now with all of that said, you could argue that creator Mike White will put that series on ice for a little while, and opt instead to deliver a surprise and put some other cast member from the past front and center. In the end, shouldn’t the goal here be finding a way to keep people on their toes?

Related – When is The White Lotus season 4 going to premiere?

What are you excited to see on The White Lotus season 4 based on these castings?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are more updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







