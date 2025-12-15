The White Lotus season 4 premiere date: December 2025 update

Earlier this month, HBO aired a sizzle reel for some of their upcoming 2026 programs — but where was The White Lotus season 4?

It may go without saying, but the Mike White anthology series has quickly become one of the most valuable assets that the network has. It started off as one of the few viable projects possible to film during the pandemic, and it now has generated everything from millions of viewers to brand deals to even a cottage industry of people wanting to visit locations as seen on the show.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more THE WHITE LOTUS reviews!

We know there were some questions as to whether White’s appearance on the upcoming Survivor 50 would slow down progress on the next chapter. As it turns out, not so much! It was recently confirmed that season 4 will be set in France, and there have been rumors out there suggesting that Helena Bonham Carter could be one of the new cast members.

As for the premiere date…

Well, there was a reason why The White Lotus was not included in that sizzle reel. Odds are, the series will not be back until at least early 2027, if not longer. If casting is indeed underway or the fourth season, it would still need to be filmed and then edited after the fact. HBO will not rush a show that is this important to them, and they have plenty of other hits to preserve themselves in the meantime.

Story-wise, the major question we have is this: Will White continue the story of Greg any further? You could argue that what we saw with Belinda is as much closure as we are ever going to get, as she did manage to garner a significant amount of money for herself. However, you could argue that Portia is still a loose end. As for whether she’d have the money to ever stay at a White Lotus herself, that remains the question.

Related – Read more on the Helena Bonham Carter rumors

What are you most eager to see moving into The White Lotus season 4, no matter when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







